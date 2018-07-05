New Zealand court rules Kim Dotcom can be extradited

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his former colleagues have lost their latest bid to avoid extradition to the US to face criminal charges.

New Zealand’s Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld earlier court rulings that found the men were eligible to be handed over to the United States.

Mr Dotcom’s lawyer Ira Rothken said they were disappointed with the judgment and planned to file an appeal with New Zealand’s Supreme Court.

“We have now been to three courts each with a different legal analysis,” Mr Rothken wrote on Twitter.

We are disappointed with today’s Judgment by the NZ Court of Appeal in the @KimDotcom case. We have now been to three courts each with a different legal analysis – one of which thought that there was no copyright infringement at all. We will seek review with the NZ Supreme Court. — Ira Rothken (@rothken) July 4, 2018

The latest decision comes more than six years after US authorities shut down Dotcom’s file-sharing website Megaupload and filed charges of conspiracy, racketeering and money laundering against the men.

If found guilty, they could face decades in prison.

Megaupload was once one of the internet’s most popular sites and US prosecutors say it raked in at least 175 million dollars (£130 million), mainly from people using it to illegally download songs, television shows and movies.

Advertising

The Supreme Court overturns about half of all Court of Appeal decisions Now I know why ? It’s funny that the top legal minds in New Zealand can’t agree what the law actually says in my case.3 Courts and 3 different views Time for the Supreme legal minds to sort this mess ? — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 5, 2018

Mr Dotcom argues that he cannot be held responsible for others who chose to use his site for illegal purposes, and that any case against him should have been heard in civil court.

He says he never lived in the US or even visited the country and did not have a company there.

Born in Germany as Kim Schmitz, Dotcom founded Megaupload in 2005.

Advertising

At one point he lived in a Hong Kong hotel, before being granted permanent residency in New Zealand in 2010. He was arrested in New Zealand in 2012 during a dramatic police raid on his mansion and incarcerated for a month before being released on bail.

Since then, Mr Dotcom has released a music album, started another internet file-sharing company called Mega and launched a political party, which unsuccessfully contested the nation’s 2014 election.

In addition to Dotcom, who founded Megaupload and was its biggest shareholder, the US is also seeking to extradite former Megaupload officers Mathias Ortmann, Bram van der Kolk and Finn Batato.