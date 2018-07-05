Advertising
Donald Trump insists scandal-tainted Scott Pruitt quit of his own accord
The president had earlier tweeted to reveal the departure of his Environmental Protection Agency administrator.
President Donald Trump has said Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt resigned of his own accord and there was “no final straw”.
Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday en route to Montana that Mr Pruitt “did an outstanding job”.
Mr Pruitt’s management of the agency has prompted a series of investigations.
Mr Trump said: “He came to me and said I have such great confidence in the administration I don’t want to be a distraction.”
Mr Trump said they had been talking about Mr Pruitt’s exit for a “little while”, adding: “He’ll go and do great things.”
Mr Trump tweeted earlier that Mr Pruitt had resigned to be replaced by acting administrator Andrew Wheeler.
Mr Pruitt had denied wrongdoing in the face of multiple congressional and oversight inquiries.
Despite the scandals, Mr Trump has been approving of Mr Pruitt’s efforts to reduce regulations that the administration says curb business growth.
Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job.”
Activists have argued those cuts have endangered the environment.
