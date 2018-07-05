Menu

Director of landmark Holocaust documentary Shoah dies aged 92

World News | Published:

Claude Lanzmann’s masterpiece viewed the Holocaust as an unfolding event in the present, rather than as history.

Claude Lanzmann

French film director Claude Lanzmann, whose nine-and-a-half-hour masterpiece Shoah bore unflinching witness to the Holocaust through the testimonies of Jewish victims and German executioners, has died at the age of 92.

Gallimard, the publishing house for Mr Lanzmann’s autobiography, said he died on Thursday morning at a Paris hospital.

Lanzmann’s epic Shoah focused on recounted memories of the Holocaust (AP)

Shoah, which was filmed in the 1970s during Mr Lanzmann’s trips to the barren Polish landscapes where the slaughter of Jews was planned and executed, viewed the Holocaust as an event in the present, rather than as history.

It contained no archival footage and no musical score – just the landscape, trains and people’s recounted memories.

