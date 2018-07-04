Person scales Statue of Liberty after ICE banner protest

Several people who hung a banner from the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal calling for the abolition of the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency were arrested before a person scaled the statue’s base, forcing its evacuation.

About 100ft from the ground, the climber sat by the bottom edge of the statue’s robes for more than two hours. Police, standing on a ladder and a ledge nearby, tried to talk the climber into descending.

The climber made about a 25-foot ascent from the monument’s observation point, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said. Visitors were forced to leave Liberty Island hours before its normal 6:15pm closing time, he added.

This woman just scaled the base of The Statue of Liberty. Earlier, protestors were arrested for unfurling an #AbolishICE banner. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/sVbXREXjnx — zellie (@zellieimani) July 4, 2018

Earlier, at least six people were taken into custody after unfurling a banner that read “Abolish ICE,” Mr Willis said.

The message referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a part of the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE officers arrest and deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally, among other duties.

RISE AND RESIST DROPS “ABOLISH ICE’ BANNER AT THE STATUE OF LIBERTY ON JULY 4TH. Video free for media use. Full press release -> https://t.co/frz2aYWpKV pic.twitter.com/0bPBUi6Gty — Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) July 4, 2018

Mr Willis said federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

The activist group behind the banner, Rise and Resist, tweeted that the climber was not connected to its demonstration and expressed concern for the climber’s safety.

The New York-based group opposes President Donald Trump’s administration and advocates ending deportations and family separations at the US-Mexico border.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the president’s immigration policy is a step forward for public safety.