Ex-premier Razak denies corruption charges

World News | Published:

The judge approved bail worth about £190,000 in cash, and told the former prime minister to surrender his diplomatic passports.

Najib Razak, centre, arrives at a court in Kuala Lumpur

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has pleaded not guilty to four charges in a corruption case brought against him by state prosecutors.

“I claim trial,” he said in a barely audible voice as he stood in the dock at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Judge Mohamad Sofian Abdul Razak approved bail at a million ringgit (£190,000) in cash, and told Najib to surrender his two diplomatic passports.

The criminal charges came two months after the scandal involving the indebted 1MDB state investment fund led to Najib’s shock election defeat.

