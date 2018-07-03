Donald Trump orders flags to be flown at half mast after journalists killed

President Donald Trump has ordered US flags on federal property to be flown at half-mast to honour five newspaper journalists killed in Maryland’s capital.

The order comes after Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley said on Monday that Mr Trump had declined his request to lower the flags.

Mr Trump issued a proclamation on Tuesday ordering the flags fly at half mast through sunset.

The White House has reversed its decision and will permit Annapolis mayor Gavin Buckley to lower U.S. flags to half-staff in remembrance of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette office last week. https://t.co/LCZEqzAq2i — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) July 3, 2018

Five Capital Gazette newspaper employees were killed when a gunman holding a grudge against the publication shot them in the newsroom.

Mr Trump repeatedly has called journalists the “enemy of the people”.

He said the day after the shooting that journalists should not fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

The White House said Mr Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he learned of the Annapolis mayor’s request.