Mexico’s new leader Lopez Obrador vows to reach understanding with Trump

Mexico’s newly-elected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to “reach an understanding” with Donald Trump.

During a half-hour telephone conversation, Mr Trump said the two leaders discussed topics including border security, trade and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Congratulations to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on becoming the next President of Mexico. I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2018

Mr Trump said: “I think the relationship will be a very good one.”

In an interview with the Televisa news network, Mr Lopez Obrador did not provide specifics on what an “understanding” with the Trump administration might look like, except to emphasise the need for mutual respect and co-operation between the two neighbours.

We congratulate @lopezobrador_ on his election as the next president of #Mexico based on initial results. The United States looks forward to deepening our vibrant partnership with Mexico on security and prosperity for our citizens and our shared democratic values. pic.twitter.com/okIDAUAnao — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) July 2, 2018

“We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States. We have a border of more than 3,000 kilometres, more than 12 million Mexicans live in the United States. It is our main economic-commercial partner,” he said.

“We are not going to fight. We are always going to seek for there to be an agreement… We are going to extend our frank hand to seek a relation of friendship, I repeat, of co-operation with the United States.”

Advertising

Meanwhile, members of the business and political elite who fiercely opposed Mr Lopez Obrador’s populist candidacy pledged to support his presidency in a loyal opposition, and the largely orderly vote in which his rivals conceded defeat gracefully – and quickly – was hailed as a win for democracy in the country.

With nearly three-quarters of the ballots counted, Mr Lopez Obrador had about 53% of the vote – the most for any presidential candidate since 1982, a time when the Institutional Revolutionary Party was in its 71-year domination of Mexican politics and ruling party victories were a given.

Rivals Ricardo Anaya and Jose Antonio Meade acknowledged Lopez Obrador’s win even before official results were announced, in a break from past elections.

Advertising

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claims victory (Anthony Vazquez/AP)

Mr Lopez Obrador himself refused to accept his two previous presidential losses, and in 2006 his supporters set up a protest camp that caused months of chaos in Mexico City.

Mr Lopez Obrador, who rode a wave of popular anger over government corruption to become the first self-described leftist elected to the Mexican presidency in four decades, has pointedly sought to reassure his respect for the constitution, private property and individual rights, vowing there will be no expropriations even as he pushes to “eradicate” endemic corruption.

He announced a team of advisers that includes prominent businessman Alfonso Romo — a friend of telecom magnate Carlos Slim, one of the world’s wealthiest people — and widely respected politician Tatiana Clouthier, formerly a member of Mr Anaya’s conservative party, apparently seeking to signal that nobody should fear his promise of “profound change”.