Family comes before president, says Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s long-time personal lawyer, who once said he would do anything to protect the president, has said he now puts “family and country first”.

In Michael Cohen’s first interview since federal agents raided his home and hotel room as part of a probe into his personal business dealings, he was asked what he would do if prosecutors forced him to choose between protecting the president and protecting his family.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Mr Cohen told George Stephanopoulos of ABC News in an off-camera interview that was reported on Good Morning America.

He added: “I put family and country first.”

Pres. Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen to @GStephanopoulos on @GMA: “My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will.” https://t.co/w3FzffAwEn pic.twitter.com/rOC53tghV3 — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2018

Mr Stephanopoulos said he asked Mr Cohen repeatedly if he was considering co-operating with prosecutors in their probe, and he responded that if he is charged with anything he would defer to his new lawyer in the case, Guy Petrillo, for advice.

Mr Cohen was also asked how he might respond if the president or his legal team came after him and tried to discredit the work he did for Mr Trump over the past decade.

“I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone’s defence strategy,” he replied. “I am not a villain of this story, and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way.”

Advertising

Michael Cohen attends court in New York (Seth Wenig/AP)

He was Mr Trump’s self-described fixer and a key player in the Trump Organisation for more than a decade. His home, office and hotel room were raided in April as part of a probe by federal prosecutors in New York into his personal business dealings.

Investigators are also looking into a 130,000-dollar (£100,000) payment made as part of a confidentiality agreement with porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006, which he denies.

Mr Cohen has in the past said that payment was made on his own initiative, but in the ABC interview, he said he could not comment on the advice of his lawyer.

Advertising

“I want to answer. One day I will answer,” he added.

Stormy Daniels (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Mr Cohen repeated previous denials that he had any involvement with Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but refused to criticise the investigation led by former FBI director Robert Mueller.

“I don’t like the term witch hunt,” Mr Cohen was quoted as saying.

“As an American, I repudiate Russia’s or any other foreign government’s attempt to interfere or meddle in our democratic process, and I would call on all Americans to do the same,” he said, adding that he has not been interviewed by Mr Mueller’s team.

Mr Cohen also told ABC he did not agree with Mr Trump’s recent tweet repeating Vladimir Putin’s claim that Russia did not interfere in the election.

“Simply accepting the denial of Mr Putin is unsustainable,” Mr Cohen said. “I respect our nation’s intelligence agencies’… unanimous conclusions.”

Mr Stephanopoulos said he asked Mr Cohen if he had any regrets about how he handled any of the matters under investigation.

Mr Cohen replied: “As an attorney and as an employee, I tried to make good faith judgments in the past. I also acknowledge that I am not perfect. I would prefer not to be in this situation at all, obviously.

“I want to regain my name and my reputation and my life back.”