French murderer escapes from prison by helicopter

A man convicted of murder has escaped from prison using a helicopter, France’s Justice Ministry said.

The ministry said Redoine Faid’s escape only took “a few minutes” on Sunday and no-one was injured or taken hostage.

It said “an armed commando landed in a helicopter in the courtyard as the prisoner was in the visiting room” of Reau Prison, south of Paris.

French police have begun a manhunt and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

It is not the first time that Faid, 46, has escaped.

In 2013 he blasted his way out of prison with explosives concealed in tissue packs. He was arrested at a hotel six weeks later.

Faid was sentenced to 25 years over the death in 2010 of a young policewoman during a botched robbery.