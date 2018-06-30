MLB’s Orioles pay tribute to five shooting victims at Capital Gazette

The Baltimore Orioles have paid tribute to The Capital Gazette shooting victims by placing five lilies at the press box seat reserved for the newspaper.

The MLB team also held a moment of silence before their game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Long-time sports writer John McNamara was among five employees shot to death on Thursday in Annapolis at the offices of the local newspaper.

Tonight, we pause for a reflective moment of silence in honor of each of the Capital Gazette newsroom victims who lost their lives yesterday in another senseless act of gun violence: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters. pic.twitter.com/v54BX5qRMj — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2018

McNamara was a sports writer for The Capital for decades before being shifted to community coverage.

But his love was writing about sports, and he was always welcomed by the Orioles into the press box at Camden Yards

The Capital Gazette (@CapGazNews) seat in our press box. We will pause for a pregame moment of silence in honor of the victims as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues, and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/uRGgrQ5oEE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2018

At his seat were the five lilies and the front page of Friday’s edition of the newspaper, which read, “5 shot dead at The Capital.”

Before asking the crowd to reflect in silence about “a senseless act of violence,” the Orioles displayed photos of each of the five victims. McNamara was singled out for his coverage of the team.