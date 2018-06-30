Austria takes over EU presidency with pledge for security

Austria has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union with a pledge to better secure the 28-nation bloc’s external borders.

At a ceremony outside the Alpine town of Schladming on Saturday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the six-month presidency is “an honour for us, but also a great responsibility”.

Today the symbolic handover of the EU-Presidency from Bulgaria to Austria took place with Federal Chancellor @sebastiankurz, Prime Minister @BoykoBorissov and President of the European Council @donaldtusk. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aOs2a7WHKd — Peter Launsky (@RegSprecher_AT) June 30, 2018

“We know that the international environment is difficult right now,” he added.

Today we are excited to be here in #Schladming together with @eucopresident Donald Tusk & Prime Minister @boykoborrisov for the hand-over of the EU Presidency from #Bulgaria to #Austria. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/iX14WUhPL3 — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) June 30, 2018

Mr Kurz came to power last year as the head of a right-wing coalition government with a pledge to restrict migration to Austria.

He supports setting up landing points for migrants outside the EU and strengthening the bloc’s Frontex border agency.

Thank you very much @boykoborissov for the excellent work during #EU2018BG and our cooperation in preparation for Austria’s EU Presidency #eu2018at starting tomorrow! 2/2 — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) June 30, 2018

EU Council president Donald Tusk praised the Austrian motto for its presidency – “a Europe that protects”.