Menu

Advertising

All aboard the Hello Kitty: Pink bullet train debuts in Japan

World News | Published:

The special ‘shinkansen’, adorned with the cartoon favourite inside and out, made its inaugural trip between Osaka and Fukuoka.

Japan Hello Kitty Bullet Train

A Hello Kitty-themed “shinkansen” bullet train has debuted in Japan.

Adorned with the cartoon favourite inside and out, it is a dream ride for her fans.

Japan Hello Kitty Bullet Train
TheHello Kitty-themed ‘shinkansen’ bullet train was unveiled at JR Shin Osaka station in Osaka, western Japan (Kyodo News/AP)

The special shinkansen made its inaugural round trip on Saturday between Osaka and Fukuoka.

The service, connecting Japan’s west and south, will run until the end of September.

Japan Hello Kitty Bullet Train
The special train made its inaugural round trip between Osaka and Fukuoka (Kyodo News/AP)

The stylish train is painted pink and white, showcasing Hello Kitty images and trademark ribbons from flooring to seat covers and windows.

Japan Hello Kitty Bullet Train
A life-size Hello Kitty doll greeted passengers(Kyodo News/AP)

Advertising

In one car, a life-size Hello Kitty doll dressed in a train crew uniform and hat — decorated with a pink bow of course — greeted passengers, offering a chance for selfies.

Hello Kitty, created in 1974 by Japanese company Sanrio, is a global figure of “cute-cool” with fans of all ages.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News