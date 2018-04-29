Advertising
Rohingya refugees welcome UN team in Bangladesh
The delegation will also visit Burma after concluding its three-day visit on Monday.
Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have gathered at a camp in Bangladesh to welcome a UN Security Council team that’s getting a first-hand look at the plight of refugees who have fled military-led violence in Burma.
The refugees are carrying placards, some of which read “We want justice”.
Some 700,000 refugees are seeking UN protection to return home.
The UN team will meet some of the refugees, including alleged victims of rape and torture.
Representatives from the five permanent Security Council members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and 10 non-permanent member states have joined the delegation in the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar, where the camps are located.
