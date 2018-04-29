Rohingya refugees welcome UN team in Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have gathered at a camp in Bangladesh to welcome a UN Security Council team that’s getting a first-hand look at the plight of refugees who have fled military-led violence in Burma.

The refugees are carrying placards, some of which read “We want justice”.

Some 700,000 refugees are seeking UN protection to return home.

#HappeningNow UN Security Council arrives in Cox's Bazar to bear witness to the Rohingya refugee crisis. This is an historic visit. Welcome Excellencies pic.twitter.com/33NNuMKkZv — Mia Seppo (@MiaSeppo) April 28, 2018

The UN team will meet some of the refugees, including alleged victims of rape and torture.

The delegation will also visit Burma after concluding its three-day visit on Monday.

Representatives from the five permanent Security Council members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and 10 non-permanent member states have joined the delegation in the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar, where the camps are located.