Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport

Passengers at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport are facing long waits after a power outage temporarily knocked out its check-in systems.

The outage that hit parts of Amsterdam early on Sunday morning prompted authorities to briefly shut roads and a rail link to the airport on the outskirts of the Dutch capital.

The airport says on its website that check-in systems were restored early on Sunday, but warned passengers to check the status of their flights for updates.

Check-in systems in all departure halls are up and running again, which means that passenger flows can start moving. As a result of this, the airport is now open and accessible by road and train again. Passengers should check the status of their flight on https://t.co/MVupfrMBxv — Schiphol (@Schiphol) April 29, 2018

The airport says incoming flights “will be reduced in capacity” from 9-11am local time and that several departing flights have been cancelled or delayed.

The Dutch power grid administrator, Tennet, says it is investigating the cause of the outage.