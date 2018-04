Tens of thousands of people have marched in northern Spain for a third consecutive day to protest against the acquittal of five men on gang rape charges.

Thousands of people at Plaza del Castillo in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Women shout slogans during the protest (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Women hold up a sign reading in basque ”our word” (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

People paint plastic bags during the protest (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Masked women shout slogans in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

A sign painted with the faces of ”La Manada” or Pack Leader, reading “Male violator to the crusher” (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)