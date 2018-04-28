Menu

Apology after ‘indecent’ images of women shown at Saudi Arabia wrestling event

Viewers said the broadcast of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Greatest Royal Rumble was cut off as the film played.

Fans at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (Amr Nabil/AP)

Sport officials in Saudi Arabia have apologised after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event that allowed women and children for the first time.

The Saudi General Sports Authority apologised in an online statement on Saturday.

The authority said there were shots of women who were “indecent”.

It also said it will not show matches involving female wrestlers.

Fans watch the WWE event in Jeddah (Amr Nabil/AP)
It came as the ultra-conservative kingdom is gradually loosening restrictions on public entertainment.

