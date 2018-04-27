Teacher at gun massacre school ‘compared student to Hitler’

Officials at a Florida school rocked by a shooting massacre earlier this year are looking into claims that a teacher said a student was acting like Adolf Hitler.

The controversy involves Greg Pittman, a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting.

Kyle tweeted that three students had told him Mr Pittman said: “Kyle is acting like the next Hitler.”

The teenager had complained about being questioned by school security after posting photos of himself holding an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun range.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Reports said Mr Pittman then tweeted “you don’t have to be the sharpest tack in the box” to understand why authorities might ask questions following a school shooting.

Broward Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said officials are reviewing the matter.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after the shooting on February 14