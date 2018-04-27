Advertising
Teacher at gun massacre school ‘compared student to Hitler’
The gun row erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Officials at a Florida school rocked by a shooting massacre earlier this year are looking into claims that a teacher said a student was acting like Adolf Hitler.
The controversy involves Greg Pittman, a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting.
Kyle tweeted that three students had told him Mr Pittman said: “Kyle is acting like the next Hitler.”
The teenager had complained about being questioned by school security after posting photos of himself holding an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun range.
Reports said Mr Pittman then tweeted “you don’t have to be the sharpest tack in the box” to understand why authorities might ask questions following a school shooting.
Broward Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said officials are reviewing the matter.
Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder after the shooting on February 14
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.