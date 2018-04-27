In pictures: Kim steps into history at South Korea summit

The leaders of North and South Korea have met for historic talks, marking a major milestone in efforts to settle tensions between the rival nations.

From Kim Jong Un’s unprecedented step over the border, to the spectacle of both leaders smiling and chatting, here is how the event played out in pictures.

South Korean president Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves Seoul to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

A smiling Mr Kim approaches Mr Moon (Korea Broadcasting System/AP)

People watch the historic occasion at Seoul Railway Station (AP/Ahn Young-joon)

The pair pose for cameras during the symbolic moment (Korea Broadcasting System/AP)

They met children from a school on the border (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)

They also inspected gathered troops (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)