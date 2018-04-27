Menu

In pictures: Kim steps into history at South Korea summit

World News | Published:

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit the south as he arrived for talks with counterpart Moon Jae-In on Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crosses the military demarcation line (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)

The leaders of North and South Korea have met for historic talks, marking a major milestone in efforts to settle tensions between the rival nations.

From Kim Jong Un’s unprecedented step over the border, to the spectacle of both leaders smiling and chatting, here is how the event played out in pictures.

South Korea Koreas Summit
South Korean president Moon Jae-in waves as he leaves Seoul to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday (AP/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea Koreas Summit
A smiling Mr Kim approaches Mr Moon (Korea Broadcasting System/AP)
South Korea Koreas Summit
People watch the historic occasion at Seoul Railway Station (AP/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korea Koreas Summit
The pair pose for cameras during the symbolic moment (Korea Broadcasting System/AP)
Koreas Summit
They met children from a school on the border (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)
Koreas Summit
They also inspected gathered troops (Korea Summit Press Pool/AP)
Koreas Summit
Mr Kim signed a guest book (Korea Broadcasting System/AP)
World News

