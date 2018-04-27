Advertising
In pictures: Kim steps into history at South Korea summit
Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to visit the south as he arrived for talks with counterpart Moon Jae-In on Friday.
The leaders of North and South Korea have met for historic talks, marking a major milestone in efforts to settle tensions between the rival nations.
From Kim Jong Un’s unprecedented step over the border, to the spectacle of both leaders smiling and chatting, here is how the event played out in pictures.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.