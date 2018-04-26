White House doctor declines new role over ‘false allegations’

White House doctor Ronny Jackson is withdrawing from consideration as US veterans affairs secretary.

Dr Jackson said “false allegations” against him have become a distraction.

The White House sent out a statement from Mr Jackson on Thursday morning.

File picture of President Donald Trump shaking hands with White House doctor Ronny Jackson (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Dr Jackson has faced a series of accusations about his workplace conduct, including that he recklessly prescribed drugs and exhibited drunken behaviour.

President Donald Trump chose Dr Jackson to head the veterans affairs department last month after abruptly firing Obama administration official David Shulkin.

Dr Jackson was a surprise choice who has worked as a White House physician since 2006.

He faced immediate questions from Republican and Democratic politicians about whether he had the experience to manage the department, which has 360,000 employees serving nine million veterans.