US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting woman

World News | Published:

The Cosby Show star was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Bill Cosby has been convicted (Matt Slocum/AP)

Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the Cosby Show star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury was deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Bill Cosby (right) denied the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

