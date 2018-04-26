Advertising
International support for Alfie Evans spreads to Poland
The country’s president tweeted his support for treatment while tributes have been placed in front of the UK embassy in Warsaw.
Growing support for stricken Alfie Evans is also evident in Poland, following early interventions from the Vatican and Italy.
Alfie’s parents have been embroiled in a legal battle to get treatment for their son who has been cared for in Liverpool’s Alder Hey Hospital.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tweeted on Wednesday that “Alfie Evans must be saved”.
A pile of flowers, toys and candles has grown in front of the UK embassy in Warsaw amid sympathy for the sick child’s plight in the Catholic nation.
His parents wanted to take him to Rome for treatment with the Bambino Gesu Hospital said to be a possible destination.
