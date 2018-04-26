Cosby jury reviews star defence witness’s evidence as deliberations continue

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial kicked off the a second day of deliberations by revisiting the evidence of a star defence witness who said accuser Andrea Constand once spoke of framing a prominent person for financial reasons.

The seven men and five women were to have Marguerite Jackson’s evidence read back to them when court resumes on Thursday, after a marathon, 10-hour first day of deliberations failed to yield a verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Cosby twice said “good morning” as he entered the courthouse on Thursday.

Bill Cosby (right) denies the charges (Matt Slocum/AP)

They included his version of what happened the night Ms Constand, who has agreed to be named in reports, says he drugged her with three pills and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

They also heard his admission that he gave quaaludes, a sedative, to women he wanted to have sex with in the 1970s.

Cosby gave the deposition more than a decade ago as part of Ms Constand’s civil suit against him, which he settled in 2006 for nearly 3.4 million dollars.

He has said his encounter with Ms Constand was consensual.