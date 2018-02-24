Menu

Students clash with police at protest rallies across Italy

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Protesters are taking to the streets ahead of the national election on March 4.

Police take on students opposing a neo-fascist party in Milan (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA/AP)

Students opposing a neo-fascist party have scuffled with police in Milan at one of at least a dozen rallies being held across Italy on the last weekend for political action before the March 4 national election.

Thousands of police have been deployed at protests in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities, seeking to prevent clashes during an election campaign that has increasingly been marked by violence.

Police take on students during a demonstration in Milan(Daniel Dal Zennaro/ANSA/AP)
Italy Politics
People gather to attend a rally of the Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini, in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)
