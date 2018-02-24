Advertising
Students clash with police at protest rallies across Italy
Protesters are taking to the streets ahead of the national election on March 4.
Students opposing a neo-fascist party have scuffled with police in Milan at one of at least a dozen rallies being held across Italy on the last weekend for political action before the March 4 national election.
Thousands of police have been deployed at protests in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities, seeking to prevent clashes during an election campaign that has increasingly been marked by violence.
