French farmers give Macron a rough ride over policies at agriculture fair

World News | Published:

The president was jeered and booed when he attended the Paris Agriculture Fair on Saturday.

A woman protests at French President Emmanuel Macron at the 55th International Agriculture Fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris (Ludovic Marin/AP)

French farmers gave President Emmanuel Macron a piece of their mind at a major agriculture event where he was trying to promote his policies.

Mr Macron was supposed to visit the Paris Agriculture Fair all day on Saturday — a key moment to address French farmers’ concerns.

France Agriculture Fair
No boos and whistles when Mr Macron met this chap at the fair (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Mr Macron, visibly irritated, promised to find “solutions” to replace glyphosate, which is thought to be carcinogenic.

Many farmers are also angry about trade talks with South American countries that could make France import more foreign meat.

Mr Macron said his policies aim to invest more to raise French food and farming standards and to help farmers facing foreign competition.

