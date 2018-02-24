Death toll from twin blasts in Somali capital rises to 21

The death toll from two explosions in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday has risen to 21.

The director of Aamin Ambulance service, Dr Abdirahman Abdulqadir, gave the new toll on Saturday.

The two car bomb blasts shattered a months-long period of calm in Mogadishu, which is often the target of attacks by the al-Shabab extremist group.

The first blast was near Somalia’s intelligence headquarters and the second near parliament’s headquarters.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack via its radio arm, Andalus.

Mogadishu was the target of a truck bombing in October that killed 512 people in the deadliest attack in the Horn of Africa nation’s history.