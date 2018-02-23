Menu

White House locked down after vehicle hits security barrier

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

Police block 17th Street near the White House (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The US Secret Service tweeted that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex”.

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House.

Mr Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.

The Secret Service said no shots were fired during the incident, and no law enforcement personnel were injured.

AP

