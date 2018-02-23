White House locked down after vehicle hits security barrier

The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.

The US Secret Service tweeted that the vehicle “did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex”.

Witnesses saw a commotion on the White House grounds as security officers responded.

UPDATE: No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident involving a vehicle hitting a barrier near the White House. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

President Donald Trump is hosting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House.

Mr Turnbull is remaining at the White House as the incident is being investigated.

Today, @FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to welcome Prime Minister @TurnbullMalcolm and Mrs. Turnbull of Australia to the @WhiteHouse! ????Press Conference: https://t.co/rKokJGRsgu pic.twitter.com/PkJUw8x9jb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

The Secret Service said no shots were fired during the incident, and no law enforcement personnel were injured.

AP