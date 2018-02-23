Trump admits bald spot struggle following photo revelations

US president Donald Trump has admitted he goes to great lengths to hide a bald spot revealed in a recent photo.

Speaking before the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, Mr Trump turned around onstage and smoothed the back of his famous hair.

He said: “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.”

The crowd cheered as the president glanced at a monitor and added: “Doesn’t look bad. Hey, we’re hanging in.”

During the 2016 campaign, Mr Trump let a woman tug the hair on top of his head to prove it is attached.

The president’s bald spot was exposed February 2 when he turned away from cameras to climb aboard Air Force One.

As Mr Trump climbed the stairs, a wind gust blew aside a flap of hair.