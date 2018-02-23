Ivanka Trump to push for ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea

Ivanka Trump has told South Korea’s president that she will use her visit to the Winter Olympics to call for maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear programme.

The daughter of US president Donald Trump is leading the US delegation at this weekend’s closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Games.

South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, however, highlighted at a banquet at the presidential compound how the Olympics have served as a vehicle for dialogue between the two Koreas.

Mr Trump’s daughter is leading the US delegation at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang games (AP)

Ms Trump said she was in South Korea to celebrate the Olympics and to reaffirm the US commitment to a “maximum pressure campaign to ensure that the Korean Peninsula is denuclearised”.

A high-level North Korean delegation will also attend the closing ceremony, but the South Korean government said it is unlikely that Ms Trump will meet the North Koreans.

Ms Trump held a closed-doors meeting with the South Korean president ahead of the official dinner (AP)

South Korean media said Mr Moon would emphasise the importance of holding US-North Korea talks in the meeting with Ms Trump.

Mr Moon hopes to make the Olympics an avenue for peace on the divided Korean Peninsula.

Ms Trump is escorted by South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook (AP)

Mr Moon met Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yong Nam, North Korea’s nominal head of state, a day after the opening ceremony and urged North Korea to do more to engage in a dialogue with the United States.

President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, and Ivanka Trump pose for photograph during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

For now, there are no signs that Ivanka Trump will meet Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, who is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony.

The White House has emphasised that the purpose of her visit is to celebrate the achievements of the athletes, noting that she is a winter sports enthusiast herself. She is expected to attend the games on Saturday before Sunday’s closing ceremony.