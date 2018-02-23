Florida man yells ‘murderers!’ as he is executed for 1993 slaying

A Florida inmate convicted of raping and killing a college student decades ago screamed and yelled “murderers!” three times, thrashing on a stretcher as he was being put to death.

The governor’s office said Eric Scott Branch, 47, was pronounced dead at 7.05pm on Thursday after receiving a lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

Branch was convicted of the 1993 rape and fatal beating of University of West Florida student Susan Morris, 21, whose naked body was found buried in a shallow grave near a nature trail.

Just as officials were administering the lethal drugs that included a powerful sedative, Branch thrashed about on his stretcher and then yelled “murderers! murderers! murderers” before falling silent.

Moments earlier, he had addressed the prison officers in the room saying that, instead of them carrying out the death sentence, it should have been governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Let them come down here and do it. I’ve learned that you’re good people and this is not what you should be doing,” Branch told the officers.

A vigil was held for Eric Scott Branch in Gainesville, as he was sentenced to death. (Lauren Bacho/AP)

“There’s no way to guarantee we’re not killing innocent people,” he said.

Evidence in the case shows that Branch approached Ms Morris after she left a night class on January 11, 1993, so he could steal her red Toyota and return to his home state of Indiana. He was arrested while travelling there.

In denying one of Branch’s appeals, the Florida Supreme Court noted that the crime was particularly brutal.

“She had been beaten, stomped, sexually assaulted and strangled. She bore numerous bruises and lacerations, both eyes were swollen shut,” the justices wrote.

Branch also was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Indiana and of another sexual assault in Panama City, Florida, that took place just 10 days before the fatal attack on Morris, court records show.

The jury in his murder case recommended the death penalty by a 10-2 vote under Florida’s old capital punishment system, which was ruled unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in 2016.

The high court said juries must reach a unanimous recommendation for death and judges cannot overrule that and Florida legislators subsequently changed the system to comply.

Branch claimed in a last-minute appeal that the Florida court’s decisions on which inmates get new sentencing hearings and which do not is unfair and arbitrary. In court documents, Branch’s lawyers say this prohibits about 150 Florida death-row inmates from having their sentences reviewed.

The US Supreme Court, without comment, rejected that appeal on Thursday and one other which Branch’s attorneys had filed.

Executions had also been scheduled Thursday evening in Texas and Alabama.

Thomas “Bart” Whitaker, 38, is on death row for masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother at their suburban Houston home in 2003. Whitaker’s father, Kent, said he forgave his son, and the state parole board recommended that governor Greg Abbott commute the sentence to life in prison, but Mr Abbott was free to let the death sentence be carried out.

In Alabama, Doyle Lee Hamm was sentenced to die for the 1987 death of a motel clerk during a robbery. But Hamm has fought his death sentence, arguing there is a risk of a botched execution because of damage to his veins due to lymphoma and other illnesses. The US Supreme Court on Thursday evening temporarily delayed the lethal injection plan as it considered his request for a permanent stay.