Menu

Advertising

£365m pledged towards counter-terror force in West Africa’s Sahel region

World News | Published:

The news came at a summit in Brussels to show support for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini with Chad’s President Idriss Deby and other Sahel region leaders in Brussels (AP)

The European Union’s top diplomat said donors have pledged 414 million euro (£365 million) to five impoverished countries in West Africa’s Sahel region, much of it to fund a counter-terror force.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the total “goes far beyond our initial expectations”.

Ms Mogherini said 176 million euro (£155 million) will come from the EU budget and bilaterally from individual member countries.

The pledges came at a summit in Brussels of 32 leaders and 60 delegations to show political, development and security support for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

The 5,000-strong G5 Sahel force needs around 400 million euro (£353 million) for its mission along its mostly desert borders, including near Libya — the main point of departure for migrants bound for Italy.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News