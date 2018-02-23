Advertising
£365m pledged towards counter-terror force in West Africa’s Sahel region
The news came at a summit in Brussels to show support for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
The European Union’s top diplomat said donors have pledged 414 million euro (£365 million) to five impoverished countries in West Africa’s Sahel region, much of it to fund a counter-terror force.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the total “goes far beyond our initial expectations”.
Ms Mogherini said 176 million euro (£155 million) will come from the EU budget and bilaterally from individual member countries.
The pledges came at a summit in Brussels of 32 leaders and 60 delegations to show political, development and security support for Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.
The 5,000-strong G5 Sahel force needs around 400 million euro (£353 million) for its mission along its mostly desert borders, including near Libya — the main point of departure for migrants bound for Italy.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.