Police officer dies after fan violence before football game in Spain

Spanish media said the officer died of cardiac arrest.

Basque riot police clash with followers of Athletic Bilbao and FC Spartak Moskva before the match at San Mames stadium, in Bilbao (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

A police officer has died after clashes between police and football fans before a Europa League match in Spain.

Spanish police said the officer died in hospital after clashes outside San Mames Stadium in the Basque Country city of Bilbao. Spanish media said the officer died of cardiac arrest.

The trouble erupted ahead of the round-of-32 match between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow.

Fans from both clubs were reportedly involved in the clashes.

