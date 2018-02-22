Menu

Advertising

Montenegro police identify US embassy attacker

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police formally identified the suspect by his initials, DJ, in line with an earlier police source identifying him as ex-soldier Dalibor Jaukovic.

A police officer guards the US embassy in Montenegroâs capital Podgorica (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

Police in Montenegro say the man who threw a bomb into the US embassy compound and then killed himself had no criminal record and that the attack was not an act of terrorism.

Police formally identified the suspect by his initials, DJ, in line with an earlier police source identifying him as ex-soldier Dalibor Jaukovic.

Montenegro US Embassy
Police block off the area around the US embassy in Podgorica after the attack (Risto Bozovic/AP)

They said Montenegrin police and the FBI are checking Jaukovic’s accounts on social networks.

He posted on Facebook a photo of an army decoration apparently signed by former Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic and openly opposed Montenegro’s membership in Nato last year.

Police say they are still investigating Jaukovic’s motives and whether he had acted alone. They say security has been increased around foreign embassies in Montenegro.

Montenegro US Embassy
The US embassy compound in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica (Risto Bozovic/AP)

He added: “I don’t know what might have driven him to do this.”

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News