Court considers banning diesel cars in German cities to cut air pollution

A German court is considering whether authorities should ban diesel cars from cities to lower air pollution, a move which could have drastic consequences for the country’s powerful vehicle industry.

The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig is hearing an appeal by two German states against lower court rulings that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars would be effective and should be seriously considered as a means of protecting public health.

The court has said a verdict could be issued as early as later on Thursday.

People wait for the beginning of a trial in the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

The original court cases were brought by environmental campaigners, who accuse the government of putting car-makers’ interests before people’s health.

German car manufacturer Volkswagen was found three years ago to have used in-car software to cheat US diesel emissions tests.

An environment activist protests with a poster saying ‘Clean air is our right’ outside the court (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP)

Apart from hitting Volkswagen and other German car-makers, officials warn that a ban could paralsze bus companies, rubbish collection services and tradespeople who rely heavily on diesel vehicles.

Advertising

The European Union is also putting pressure on Germany and other countries for failing to rein in air pollution.

In a bid to avoid punitive action by the EU, German officials recently proposed a series of steps to reduce harmful emissions, including making public transport free on days when air pollution is particularly bad, and requiring taxis and car-sharing companies to use electric vehicles.

Car-makers are particularly worried about another government proposal: forcing them to physically upgrade millions of vehicles which do not conform to emissions limits.