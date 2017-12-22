First astronaut to fly untethered in space dies aged 80

Nasa astronaut Bruce McCandless, the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died at the age of 80.

Mr McCandless died on Thursday in California, Nasa’s Johnson Space Centre announced on Friday. No cause of death was given.

He was famously photographed in 1984 flying with a hefty spacewalker’s jetpack, alone in the cosmic blackness above a blue Earth.

He travelled more than 300 feet away from the space shuttle Challenger during the spacewalk.

Mr McCandless said he was not nervous about the historic spacewalk.

We’re saddened by the loss of retired astronaut Bruce McCandless II. Most known for being the 1st human to free-float on a shuttle spacewalk, he also served as the Apollo 11 moonwalkers’ link to mission control and helped launch @NASAHubble: https://t.co/myyOm101DR pic.twitter.com/jZeGvWzOxW — NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2017

“I was grossly over-trained. I was just anxious to get out there and fly. I felt very comfortable. It got so cold my teeth were chattering and I was shivering, but that was a very minor thing,” he told the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colorado, in 2006.

Mr McCandless helped develop the jetpack and was later part of the shuttle crew that delivered the Hubble Space Telescope to orbit.

He also served as the Mission Control capsule communicator in Houston as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon in 1969.

Born in Boston, Mr McCandless graduated from the Naval Academy, earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston at Clear Lake in 1987.

He was a naval aviator who took part in the Cuban blockade in the 1962 missile crisis.

Mr McCandless was selected for astronaut training during the Gemini programme, and he was a backup pilot for the first manned Skylab mission in 1973.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Shields McCandless of Conifer, Colorado, two children and two grandchildren.