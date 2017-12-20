Speed control system ‘could have prevented fatal Amtrak train crash’

Speed control technology which could have prevented a fatal train derailment near the US city of Seattle was not active at the time of the crash, authorities have said.

Work to install the GPS-based system known as positive train control is not expected to be completed until next spring on the newly opened 15-mile span where the Amtrak train came off the tracks, killing three people and injuring dozens more, according to Sound Transit, the public body which owns the line.

The rest of the project was “under a very aggressive schedule”, according to documents posted on Sound Transit’s website.

From Amtrak President and co-CEO Richard Anderson: "We share everyone’s sense of urgency to identify exactly what caused this event and are cooperating fully with the investigation, led by the NTSB. Amtrak will do the right thing, based on whatever the findings indicate." (2/2) — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 20, 2017

The terms and conditions for funding the 180.7 million dollar (£135 million) project, through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, required track, signal and other infrastructure work be completed by June 30, the documents said.

Even a one-month delay would “significantly impact the project”.

The train in Monday’s crash in Washington state was travelling at 80mph in a 30mph zone when it raced off the rails as they curved toward a bridge, hurtling train cars onto a busy road below, investigators said.

Federal investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted.

A damaged carriage is lifted from the tracks at the site of the derailment of an Amtrak train (Thomas James/AP)

A positive train control system could have detected the speeding and automatically applied the brakes to stop the train, said Najmedin Meshkati, a University of Southern California professor who has studied the technology for three decades.

“It is another layer of safety,” he said.

Amtrak and the Washington Department of Transportation started publicising the switch to the new route in October.

Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said that “no-one wants PTC more than me”, but would not directly answer questions about why it is taking so long to get the speed-control technology up and running across the board.

“I’m a huge believer in positive train control,” he said at a news conference.

“It just makes so much scientific sense.”

Mr Anderson said the company’s safety culture can continue to improve and said the crash should be seen as a “wake-up call”.

US rail is under government orders to install positive train control by the end of 2018 after the industry lobbied US Congress to extend earlier deadlines, citing complexity and cost.

The crash is just the latest example of a deadly crash that experts say could have been prevented if the technology were in place to slow down the train when engineers go too fast, get distracted or fall ill.