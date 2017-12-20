Girl, 13, left wheelchair-bound after airstrike calls for end to war in Yemen

A 13-year-old girl who suffered life-changing injuries in an airstrike on Yemen has called for help to “stop the war”.

The youngster was left wheelchair-bound after a blast wave knocked her down and seriously damaged her spine.

Noran, which is not her real name, is calling for help from the international community 1,000 days after a Saudi-led coalition began its bombing campaign against rebels in Yemen.

“I USED TO LOVE WRITING BUT NOW I CAN’T EVEN HOLD A PEN”

13-year-old suffered life-changing injury. #Yemen #SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/SH5U8eBefi — Save the Children (@save_children) December 20, 2017

“I call on all the free people around the world to stop the war in Yemen for me and for all the other children in Yemen,” she said.

“It’s our right to learn, it’s our right to build a bright future. I don’t want more children to be injured like me, it is not fair. I don’t want them to be like me.”

Yemen’s civil war has killed 10,000 people, displaced three million and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Thousands of civilians have been left with life-changing injuries, like Noran, who said: “I used to go to school on foot, my life was beautiful because I could walk and write.

Advertising

“Now, I can’t walk to school. I can only go with the wheelchair. I used to be able to sit in a chair at my desk and write but now when I try to write, my hand hurts because of the injury in my back.

“I used to love writing, but now I can’t even hold a pen.”

Noran called on free countries to ‘stop the war’ in Yemen (Save the Children/PA)

This week the UK Government announced a £50 million emergency aid package to help feed millions of Yemeni people.

Advertising

But George Graham, from charity Save the Children, is calling on ministers to do more to help end the conflict.

He said: “Noran’s articulate and poignant message must be heard by world leaders who have the power to enforce a ceasefire and negotiate a peace deal in Yemen.

“This week, the British Government made a very welcome pledge for more aid funding for Yemen and to open access into the country, but humanitarian and commercial supplies are still being impeded, atrocities are continuing and the UK hasn’t stopped selling weapons that fuel the fighting.

“After 1,000 bitter days, now more than ever, the children of Yemen deserve concerted international action to end the violence and give them hope for a better future.”

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody civil war since 2014, while the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-backed Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since March 2015.

PRESS RELEASE: Children in Yemen bear the brunt of an endless war. https://t.co/M5A5rW3l7j #Yemen #Savethechildren — Save the Children (@save_children) December 20, 2017

Despite a fierce air campaign against the Houthis, the rebels still largely control Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the country’s north along the border with Saudi Arabia.

Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen country director, is urging the UN Security Council to act towards securing a ceasefire and a peace deal, as well as ending restrictions stopping aid and supplies.

“In the face of all this suffering, the international community’s inaction or inability to end the suffering of Yemen’s children is shameful,” he said.

“We cannot allow the war in Yemen to continue for even one more day. If those in power, or those with the influence to end this war, do not bring about a peaceful solution to the conflict they will be complicit in condemning the children of Yemen to even more death and misery.”