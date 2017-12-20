EU ‘could impose sanctions on Poland amid judicial laws concern’

The European Commission has taken an unprecedented step toward possibly imposing sanctions on Poland over judicial laws seen as violating Europe’s basic democratic values, according to reports.

Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro seemed to confirm the move on Wednesday, saying he had received the decision with “calm” and insisting that Poland is a law-abiding country.

Statement on the Rule of Law in Poland by First Vice-President @TimmermansEU: https://t.co/81wH59WqGu — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 20, 2017

According to Poland’s state news agency PAP, which did not identify its source, the Commission triggered what is formally known as Article 7, a procedure that could eventually lead to Poland losing its voting rights in the EU.

Sometimes called the “nuclear option”, Article 7 has never been triggered against a member state before.

The step is seen as a sign of serious concern about the new judicial laws.

Despite efforts for a constructive dialogue for 2 years, we have concluded that there is a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law in #Poland



We therefore proposed to @EUCouncil to adopt a decision under #Article7 (1) of the Treaty on EU

https://t.co/EFfnjTOlF6 — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 20, 2017

Mr Ziobro, who co-authored the controversial reorganisation of the justice system and whose powers are strengthened by it, said he had received the news of the EU’s procedure with “calm”.

He said Poland needs to continue with reforms, and that Poland “will only be a significant EU member when it has a well-functioning justice system”.

He insisted its provisions were drawn from justice systems of western EU members.