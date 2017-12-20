Menu

Advertising

Break out the bubbly – sorbet can be called Champagne

World News | Published:

EU Court of Justice rules against ban on German supermarket Aldi selling product.

Champagne glasses

The European Court of Justice has ruled that if a sorbet really tastes like Champagne, that is what it can be called.

Even though the court left the ultimate decision to a German court, it did say that the name could be used if the icy treat “has, as one of its essential characteristics, a taste attributable primarily to Champagne”.

Aldi’s Champagne Sorbet contains 12% Champagne.

The court said that the quantity of the bubbly itself “is a significant but not, in itself, sufficient factor”.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News