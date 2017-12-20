Advertising
Break out the bubbly – sorbet can be called Champagne
EU Court of Justice rules against ban on German supermarket Aldi selling product.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that if a sorbet really tastes like Champagne, that is what it can be called.
Even though the court left the ultimate decision to a German court, it did say that the name could be used if the icy treat “has, as one of its essential characteristics, a taste attributable primarily to Champagne”.
Aldi’s Champagne Sorbet contains 12% Champagne.
The court said that the quantity of the bubbly itself “is a significant but not, in itself, sufficient factor”.
