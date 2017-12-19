Man charged with murder over car driven into protesters at US white supremacist rally

A man accused of driving into a crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been indicted on 10 felony counts including first-degree murder.

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment against 20-year-old James Alex Fields, from Ohio.

James Alex Fields Jr is charged with murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP/PA)

Prosecutors say Fields drove into peaceful counter-protesters as the rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to the Virginia college town in August.

A woman was killed and 35 people were injured.

Police officers block the front of the Charlottesville Circuit Court building ahead of the preliminary hearing for James Fields (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

Fields, described by a former teacher as fascinated with Nazism, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last week.

Also indicted were three men charged in connection with an attack on a man in a parking garage on the day of the rally, and a man charged with firing a gun.