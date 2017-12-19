Menu

Man charged with murder over car driven into protesters at US white supremacist rally

World News | Published:

A woman died during demonstrations against nationalists in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville

A man accused of driving into a crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been indicted on 10 felony counts including first-degree murder.

Court records show a grand jury returned an indictment against 20-year-old James Alex Fields, from Ohio.

James Alex Fields Jr is charged with murder and other counts after authorities say he rammed his car into a crowd of protesters (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP/PA)
Prosecutors say Fields drove into peaceful counter-protesters as the rally drew hundreds of white nationalists to the Virginia college town in August.

A woman was killed and 35 people were injured.

Police in Charlottesville
Police officers block the front of the Charlottesville Circuit Court building ahead of the preliminary hearing for James Fields (Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress via AP)

Fields, described by a former teacher as fascinated with Nazism, was initially charged with second-degree murder. The charge was upgraded last week.

Also indicted were three men charged in connection with an attack on a man in a parking garage on the day of the rally, and a man charged with firing a gun.

