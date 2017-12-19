Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ at attempted missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said he is “appalled” at an attempted missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The comments came after the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels said it intercepted a missile fired over the city.

The rebels, known as Houthis, said the attack was aimed at the royal Yamama Palace, where King Salman chairs weekly government meetings and receives dignitaries and heads of state from around the world.

"I am appalled by another attempted missile strike on Riyadh…which yet again deliberately targeted a populated area."@BorisJohnson condemns attempted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh.



https://t.co/S3Yv9XeVk3 pic.twitter.com/B9XnWVWeHA — Foreign Office ???????? (@foreignoffice) December 19, 2017

Mr Johnson said: “I am appalled by another attempted missile strike on Riyadh on December 19. This is the second such shocking incident in six weeks, which yet again deliberately targeted a populated area.

“I strongly condemn the Houthis for this attack, which they have claimed. Everyone will be outraged at the Houthi spokesman’s boast that they were targeting the royal palace.

“I call upon all countries in the region to do what they can to implement UN Security Council resolutions and prevent such attacks which are increasing regional tensions.

“I strongly support UN investigations into the origins of these weapons and welcome the UN’s suggestion of a joint discussion of the relevant UN bodies to look into these threats and consider action against those responsible.

“The United Kingdom remains committed to supporting Saudi Arabia as it faces regional crises and security threats.”