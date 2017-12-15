Man shot in leg after threatening staff with knife at Amsterdam airport

A man with a knife walked into the police service’s office at an Amsterdam airport and threatened staff with a knife, military police say.

Officers at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands shot the man in the leg and arrested him before transporting him to hospital.

The incident is not being treated as an extremist attack, spokesman Stan Verberkt said.

Accident Schiphol: situation under control https://t.co/1wrxl7sFzz — Schiphol (@Schiphol) December 15, 2017

He said “the circumstances are telling us that it has nothing to do with terrorism”.

The incident forced a brief evacuation of parts of the busy airport just outside Amsterdam.

It was not clear what effect the security situation was having on flights but parts of the airport behind the check-in area were not evacuated.