Trump slams FBI chiefs while vowing he’s ‘more loyal than anyone’ to police

President Donald Trump has attacked the FBI leadership while proclaiming loyalty and support for law enforcement in an address at the agency’s training academy.

“It’s a shame what’s happened” with the FBI, the president said as he left the White House for Quantico, Virginia.

He called the agency’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email investigation “really disgraceful” and said “we’re going to rebuild the FBI”.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Trump lavished praise on graduates of an FBI National Academy programme and their families, touting their accomplishments and pledging his unwavering support.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

He told law enforcement leaders he is “more loyal than anyone else could be” to police.

“Anti-police sentiment is wrong and it’s dangerous,” he added. “Anyone who kills a police officer should get the death penalty.”

Mr Trump used the speech to promote his administration’s tough-on-crime policies, delivering a stern warning to members of the international gang MS-13 that his administration will root them out and arrest them.

He also celebrated his decision to make it easier for local police forces to purchase surplus military equipment and questioned rising violence in Chicago.

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

“What the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there?” he asked.

Hours before, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel that edits to former FBI director James Comey’s statement on Mrs Clinton’s private email server and anti-Trump texts from a top agent are “deeply troubling”.

“There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time,” he said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is pushing on with a probe of possible Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Mr Gidley said Mr Trump maintains confidence in the FBI’s rank-and-file.

Edits to the Comey draft appeared to soften the gravity of the bureau’s finding in its 2016 investigation of Mrs Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state.

“It is very sad when you look at those documents, how they’ve done that is really, really disgraceful, and you have a lot of really angry people who are seeing it,” Mr Trump said of the document.

Mr Gidley said the disclosure of politically-charged text messages sent by one of the agents on the Clinton case, Peter Strzok, were “eye-opening”.

Mr Strzok, who was in the room as Mrs Clinton was interviewed, was later assigned to Mr Mueller’s team to investigate potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He was re-assigned after the messages were uncovered this summer.

About 200 leaders in law enforcement from around the country attended the weeks-long FBI National Academy programme aimed at raising standards and co-operation.

Coursework included intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, law, behavioural science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.