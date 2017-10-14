Four killed as cargo plane plunges into sea off Ivory coast

Four people were killed when a cargo plane crashed into the sea near Ivory Coast’s Abidjan airport.

Lieutenant Issa Sakho, commander of the military fire brigade, said four Moldovans were killed and two Moldovans and four French citizens injured.

He said 10 people were aboard the plane that was arriving from the capital of neighbouring Burkina Faso on Saturday.

A French spokesman says the plane was carrying French military cargo.

Student Ange Koutaye Ismael, 19, said he saw bodies carried out of the plane, which had broken in two in the shallow waters.

He said he was at home when he noticed a plane flying low over his neighbourhood. When he heard a plane had crashed on the beach, he ran down to film it.

Stormy weather probably played a role in the crash, he said.

(Ange Koutaye Ismael/AP)

“There was winds yesterday and I saw how planes seemed to have difficulties in getting up,” he said.

Air traffic at the airport appeared to continue after the crash, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

In February 2000, a Kenya Airways Airbus 310 carrying 179 people destined for Lagos, Nigeria crashed into the ocean after take-off from Abidjan, leaving only 10 survivors.