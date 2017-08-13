Six dead as landslide buries buses

Army soldiers and rescue workers have pulled six bodies from two buses that were covered in mud from a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain in north India.

District official Sandeep Kadam said the landslide that occurred early Sunday in Urla village in Himachal Pradesh state buried part of a road, trapping two buses and at least three cars.

I pray for the quick recovery of those injured in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 13, 2017

Several houses were washed away in the torrential rain that hit the region in the Himalayan foothills.

The area around the village has been deforested extensively, increasing its vulnerability to landslides. Similar deforestation and environmental damage have caused floods and landslides in other parts of India.