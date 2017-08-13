Advertising
Hundreds taken to hospital after chlorine gas leak
Dezful, with a population 250,000, lies in the oil-rich Khuzestan province.
Almost 500 people suffered respiratory and other symptoms after a chlorine gas leak in southern Iran.
A report said 475 victims were taken to hospitals in the city of Dezful, some 500 miles south-west of the capital, Tehran.
Forty-five people were kept in hospital and the rest were released.
The gas leaked from reservoirs in an abandoned warehouse belonging to the local water supply company.
