Star Comment: We want to see decisive leadership on social media, Prime Minister, not three-month consultations

f that means swift, decisive action to protect children from the clear dangers of online screen addiction, that can only be a good thing.

"I don't think there's a parent in the country who isn't worried about this," the Prime Minister said during a visit to a community centre in London, and few would argue with the principle that it is hardly healthy for children to be spending hours glued to their screens.

Quite rightly, he observed that the concerns were not limited to the ages at which people were able to access social media, but also the sites themselves whose algorithms make it hard for users to put down their devices once they begin scrolling.

The problem is that, despite his promise to 'act very quickly', it seems the government definition of that is somewhat different to that of the tech giants.

Sir Keir promised a three-month consultation, starting next month, the end of which will coincide with the second anniversary of his government's election to office. Hopefully, true to his word, the Prime Minister will be ready to implement some radical legislation later this year, but you can bet that the tech bros are already working on new platforms and new ways of getting the next generation of youngsters hooked on their devices.

Changing the habits of a generation that has grown up staring at phones and computer screens is a monumental task, and we don't envy ministers faced with trying to turn this seemingly unstoppable tide.

Which is all the more reason why we need to see action now, not more consultation.

Harold Wilson once said that a week was a long time in politics. But in the fast-changing world of online technology, 'months, not years' seems like a lifetime.

Let's hope the new action is not 'months, not years' too late.