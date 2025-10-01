No time like the present for getting your pension in order

A few decades ago, people who finished work at 65 would do well to enjoy a decade of retirement. Today, it is far from unusual for people to have another 20 years of leisure, and in a growing number of cases it can be far more than that.

The downside to this is that we will need to put much more away if we are to enjoy a comfortable standard of living during our later years.

It is therefore all the more important that those of us who are still working manage our pensions carefully, and start saving as soon as possible.

Today we publish some advice from leading pensions expert, and we strongly recommend that whatever else you need to do, you spare a few minutes to read what they have to say - and act on it.

In the midst of a growing cost-of-living crisis, with rising energy costs and taxes, it is often tempting to put our retirement savings on hold as we focus on the present. But that is something many people will live to regret in their later years.

There is no time like the present to make sure your pension is in order.