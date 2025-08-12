Star Comment: Before introducing new driving laws, how about enforcing the ones we have?

Increasing the penalties for driving without insurance also seems fairly uncontroversial, and probably few people would argue that the fine for not wearing a seatbelt should increase, given that it has not kept up with inflation.

We are disappointed that the Government has not seen fit to introduce restrictions on newly qualified drivers, which we would have thought should be far more of a priority than lowering the drink-drive limit. But overall, any measures aimed at making our roads safer are to be broadly welcomed.

The Government is concerned that the long-term fall in the number of deaths on the roads has plateaued in recent years. This is in part due to the sharp increase in the number of cars on our roads has the population has increased, so it is important to keep a sense of perspective.

But last week's triple fatal crash in Dudley reminds us all of the human cost in road accidents, and it is important that the authorities do what they can to make our roads as safe as possible.