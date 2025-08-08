Urgent action needed to save our high streets

The n

umber of people visiting our town and city centres actually fell by 1.7 per cent, with one in seven shops lying empty.

This will come as little surprise to anybody who has visited our high streets lately. While the picture is much brighter for out-of-town retail parks, this is little consolation when we see our once-proud and vibrant community heartlands being laid to waste.

The Government has pinned great hope on its plan to take control of empty retail premises and hold auctions to bring them back into use. But it is wrong to lay all the blame at the door of property landlords when successive governments have stood by and helplessly watched the steady erosion of our towns and cities.

One positive step would be a major overhaul of the business rates system, which gives an automatic advantage to out-of-town and online retailers at the expense of those in the towns and cities. Better - and free - parking, rowing back on anti-car measures, and better security could also play a major role.

Our towns and cities are central to our cultural identity. And if action is not taken soon, it may be too late to save them.