The real winners in the car finance row

Not the thousands being advertised by the 'no-win, no-fee' lawyers, but a windfall all the same.

Opinions will be divided on this. Some will say the car dealers have acted unethically, being more motivated by their desire for commission than the interests of their customers. Others will say it is just another example of compensation culture, and that it is the responsibility of the customer to shop around for the best deal, and not simply take the salesman's word.

Of course, the next stage will be deciding who is eligible for the compensation, and how much they will get. Expect more long, protracted legal proceedings.

The biggest winners, as ever, will probably be the lawyers.